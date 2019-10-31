To the editor:
My family moved to Auburn about nine years ago because it was half way between Fort Wayne and Angola. I was quickly impressed by the city services. Auburn Electric, AES, Building, Planning & Development Department, and the Street Department always seem to provide the highest level of service for a more than reasonable cost. Clearly the Auburn city department heads know how to do their jobs.
Therefore, when I think of the qualities required for a good mayor, I do not think of a business owner who may or may not make decision with the community in mind. Instead, I think the mayor should be someone who can gather community input, brainstorm solutions to complex problems, sell the community on the solution, and lead others in the implementation stage.
I am voting for Sarah Payne because she has all of these qualities. I know this not as a hypothetical, but because I have experienced it first-hand. About four years ago I had an idea for a community event, but I did not know how to make it happen. Then about a year and a half ago I met Sarah. When I told her about my idea she immediately started connecting me with others who could make the idea a reality. Within two hours she had formed a complete plan and two months later the event happened. It was an amazing event for me and several others who attended and it would not have been possible without Sarah. That is the moment I know I wanted Sarah as our next mayor. Of course, my example is just one of many.
We might also think of the important role Sarah has played in Auburn Main Street, Bloom, and the Community Commons project. Sarah has a vision for Auburn and the skills necessary to make those ideas reality so I am asking all of you to join me and vote for Sarah Payne for mayor on Nov. 5.
Jamie Canino
Auburn
