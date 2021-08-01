Employers who require vaccine are ensuring the safety of their employees, customers
To the editor:
When did we lose the ability to do the right thing simply because it is the right thing to do? Over 600,000 people have died from COVID-19 and now we have the means to stop it with a vaccine. But there are so many people who are being selfish and just plain wrong about not wanting to be vaccinated. Thankfully, they were not around when we eradicated polio and other diseases.
Currently, there is a rising number of individuals infected with the highly contagious Delta variant. Florida alone has seen a 600% increase in their COVID numbers. And why? Could it be because Florida’s governor has fought every effort to mitigate the spread of this deadly virus? Sadly, he is not alone; many GOP governors are taking a page out of the Florida governor’s playbook and are needlessly causing the death of many of their constituents.
The individuals screaming the loudest to stop wearing masks; to resume in-person learning; and open all businesses to full capacity are also the ones that refuse to be vaccinated. The irony is rich with these people, if only they understood irony. If these individuals want to continue to deny science and put themselves at risk, then they can do so in the privacy of their own home; outside; or in businesses that do not have a vaccination requirement. Since bribery and appealing to their better angels has not worked, it is time to name and shame those who refuse to be vaccinated.
Some extremists have gone so far to equate the COVID-19 vaccination card with something akin to Nazi Germany. Are these people aware that we were able to wipe out polio, chicken pox, and other highly contagious diseases with a vaccine? For decades, students have been required to show proof of vaccinations before starting school. This includes students attending colleges and universities. Certain postgraduate programs require a long list of vaccines before the student is allowed to further their education.
Are these extremists aware that they can go to the Indiana Public Health Department and get a printout of their own children’s vaccinations? Do they equate the Indiana Public Health Department with Nazi Germany?
I applaud all employers who have made getting a COVID-19 vaccine a condition of employment. They are being responsible and ensuring the safety of their employees and the customers they serve. Private employers have the right to do this — it’s called at will employment.
Vaccines save lives. Do the right thing. Get vaccinated.
Karime Masson
Fremont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.