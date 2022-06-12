90 years ago
• At the Republican state convention at Indianapolis, E.E. McCray of Kendallville, was named one of the two contingent presidential electors-at-large for the state of Indiana. The honor is a distinctive one for Mr. McCray, long known as a staunch Republican, although he never has sought any political offices from his party.
(0) comments
