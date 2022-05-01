90 years ago
• Alumni of Indiana University residing in Noble County will help celebrate the 112th anniversary of the founding of the university in exercises May 4, which will mark the opening of the new Union building. The celebration will be held in Kendallville at the Presbyterian Church. Miss Bessie Power, president of the Noble County Alumni Association of Indiana University, is in charge and will arrange a program, securing some special speakers for the occasion. The banquet will be open to graduates and their husbands and wives. Last year 60 persons attended the annual banquet, which has as its object, to instill interest in the university.
