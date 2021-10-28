They are coming to take me away, oh my! They are coming to take me away, oh my!
Who is they?
Well, hang on to your weird witch’s hat and flying broomstick ’cause here we are going on some wild and tall tales of my memories by Jane.
Many area kids in the late 1950s and early 1960s probably will remember wild tales about Baby Mountain and Spook Hill, just east and north of Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Someone told me once group of kids decided to take their moms or guidance teachers along because they did not drive. They parked and hoped they were on a walk they would remember. But suddenly they could not find one of the younger boys! They all started looking everywhere and finally decided to look in their parked car. Oh, yes, there he was on the floor in the back seat, covered with a blanket. He was too scared to get out of the car! This kid will never forget that eerie night.
One of my nephews told me Spook Hill is on the back of his farm and he has heard lots of October stories of the past. There likely will be more stories in the future. Whooo knows?
Who goes there? We will go south of Avilla, west of Garrett east of Churubusco and north of Huntertown and you will find a place that has five bridges on a short stretch of a road. If you would be brave enough to go anytime in October, and especially on the week of Halloween, beware! You would probably see ghosts, skeletons, witches and hear loud music, yelling and screaming from creatures under and around the bridges.
The cars would be bumper to bumper on the road and they would try to get back in line to go up or down the road again. I think some of my nephews and maybe even my own sons were the creatures dressed up as ghosts and goblins, but they never would tell me for sure.
How about sharing some eerie stories with this newspaper while I hang up my broom and witch’s hat until next October with more memories by Jane.
They are coming to take me away, oh NO! Jane Hampshire of Kendallville is a retired elementary school teacher.
