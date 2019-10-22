Are we on the same page?
To the editor:
Twenty-two summers ago, I was riding in a van through downtown Auburn. I don’t remember where we were going — I was 10 years old. I remember only one thing about that trip.
We were driving west on 7th Street past the courthouse, and I noticed this cross on the courthouse lawn. Being 10, it caught my eye. But something was weird about it. It was stuck in a large concrete-filled bucket, and wrapped around a tree with heavy chains. That was the day I first learned about the Ku Klux Klan.
The Klan was planning to hold a rally in Auburn that weekend. But I don’t remember that rally. I don’t remember it because we were at the Eckhart Public Library’s children’s carnival, a full day of face painting, and games and a rededication of the fountain. A Fort Wayne newspaper was there covering the two events in Auburn, and asked then-library board member Jack Randinelli his thoughts about the library carnival happening near the Klan rally. This is what Jack said: “We’re not the alternative event. We’re the only event going. This is the only significant event our community is having.”
I just want to make sure we’re all on the same page here. Because that is the community I grew up in. This is where I spent grade school swearing allegiance to “liberty and justice for all.” This is where I learned the words of Dr. King, where I had to memorize the Constitution’s Preamble, where I studied “all men are created equal.” This is the community that raised me in compassion and care, the place where I was taught to love others as I love myself, and treat others the way I want to be treated.
So I hope you can understand, you who taught me “liberty and justice for all,” why I find it unacceptable for Mr. Trump to “tweet” that black people are responsible for 81% of all white murders — a lie so wildly false that it is five times higher than the federal government’s own numbers.
I hope you can understand, you who taught me to love one another, to treat others the way I want to be treated, my rage at traumatizing immigrant children to deter the actions of their parents.
I hope you can understand, you who taught me “all men are created equal,” why I find it nearly incomprehensible that an American president would rally crowds with the words, “They’re not human beings.”
This rampant racism and dehumanization are in direct contrast to what America is about. And make no mistake — conjuring up reality-baseless fears of “predatory” black Americans is textbook racism. Using language like “infest” to describe immigrant communities, echoing the same language of the German Nazis, is racist. Telling a crowd of people that some people are “not human beings” should speak for itself.
I believe in America. I believe in America because I was taught what it is by this community. While the level of dehumanization coming from the White House is something I never thought I would see in my lifetime, this is not who we are. But simply “being” or “willing” means nothing. It takes hard work to learn our country’s history, to talk with your neighbors about solving complex issues, to intentionally create community so a 10-year-old boy can have a good Saturday in the summer. But America does not shy away from things because they are hard.
Every generation of Americans has had to assert into their world what it means to be an American. It is time, once again, for us to assert who we are.
Zach Heimach
Auburn
