To the editor
Two main phenomena make it very difficult for us as Americans to work together. The first is a viewpoint that says anything “political” is bad and should be avoided. The second is polarization that has us deeply distrust anything those we define as “others” say and do.
Both prevent us from addressing issues of common concern in a helpful and healthy way. A number of examples could be used to illustrate this point, but I will use the environment.
Polarization along political lines makes us react in a positive or negative way to the word “environment.” The problem is not that the environment has “become” politicized, it has always been an issue of political importance, but that many disengage from the discussion and simply take the position of their political tribe.
Some might argue that the environment is the most political issue as it impacts every kingdom on earth (biology pun intended).
I often look at environmental concerns from a faith perspective. People have always recognized that the earth itself is what we depend on to live (we need the rains for crops to grow, we need water to drink, we need air to breathe, etc.) and humans have long connected their faith with the natural world. Judaism, Christianity and Islam share a common story of creation where one of humanity’s tasks is to till and keep God’s creation, to care for this world God made. We see in the environment, a combination of the sacred and the secular, having both a faith commitment to serve God as we serve the earth, and a commitment of necessity to care for that which sustains our lives.
Instead of debates that lead to undermining care and concern for the environment, we need to recognize that we all care, but think there are different ways to care for it.
For example, clean car standards have been in the news as the EPA has been reviewing the federal policy about fuel efficiency of cars and trucks. Some religious leaders have supported strong clean standards. We can see how consumers, manufacturers and governments can all play a role in supporting cleaner vehicles which will provide cleaner air for everyone. State and local governments can do this too (such as we have seen with several states adopting Zero-Emission Vehicle policies).
It is amazing what can happen when we make decisions rooted in a perspective of care, concern and gratitude for the earth. At Calvary, we worked through a study around faith and the environment called “Earthbound: Created and Called to Care for Creation.” This gave rise to a number of actions: the congregation re-doubled its recycling efforts, we switched from disposable plastic communion cups to glass, we conducted an energy audit to better steward energy, and we created time before worship on Sundays for people to highlight connections they saw between their faith and their lives. The study itself did not call for any of these actions specifically, rather they arose as we thought deeply about how we saw our connection between our faith and the environment and what it meant for us to care for the earth. With this focus, we thought creatively about how we care for creation.
As we saw with the pandemic, we can do amazing things rapidly when we partner creatively and collaboratively. As we think about the environment, and any political issue, I hope we can begin to shift away from disengagement, apathy and polarization and toward a healthy engagement with ideas and others’ perspectives. I hope you will join me in this, in being willing not only to discuss and engage “political” issues, but to do so with grace, gentleness and humility, viewing those with whom we discuss these issues as partners with a common goal: to care for the earth and all who live on it.
Daryl Emowrey
Pastor Calvary Lutheran Church, Angola
An ELCA Congregation
