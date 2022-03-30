To the editor:
I joined the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department in September, 2007, as a reserve police officer. During my time there, I patrolled the streets, worked security details, and handled calls that were dispatched. In July, 2020, after 13 years of service, I decided to leave the Sheriff’s Department.
I left the department for many reasons, unfortunately the main being the current administration. As a reserve officer, I was a volunteer. I have a fulltime career outside of law enforcement, and volunteered countless hours serving for the Sheriff’s Department. The current administration lacked communication. Often times, information for meetings or trainings, were passed on at the last minute. New policies were created and not expressed clearly. I worked alongside full time deputies that didn’t have an understanding of what the sheriff wanted. Policies were inconsistent. There were unreasonable expectations that were illogical and did not make any sense.
When myself or other members of the department attempted to speak with the administration, they did not listen. The current sheriff has a “my way or the highway” mentality, unless you are in the “good old boy club.” He is unwilling to listen to those that do the job or are familiar with the job. He will say one thing to one person, but something different to another. Due to the inconsistent communication and the lack thereof, problems developed.
I volunteered, served the citizens for free. I did not feel valued at all by the current sheriff. As a matter of fact, the once successful police reserve program at the sheriff’s department has all but been eliminated, having only one officer left. There is a glaring reason for why the reserve deputies all left. There is a glaring reason that the fulltime deputies and jail staff are short staffed and applicants are not applying at the Sheriff’s Department, but are applying at other departments. There is a glaring reason that current deputies and jail staff are seeking employment elsewhere.
People don’t want to work there under the current administration. Local police departments aren’t having an issue filling openings. Other police departments get several applications for the spots they have come open. The Sheriff’s Department isn’t getting that. Several good officers have left for the reasons I mentioned, and I am just another one. Without a change, I fear the limited number of county officers that we already have will become even more limited, which is a major safety concern for this county.
Det. Thomas mentions that culture needs to change at the Sheriff’s Department. I couldn’t agree more. When I decided to retire from the police reserves, a final meeting was scheduled with the sheriff. The sheriff failed to show up to this meeting. To this date, the sheriff has not expressed any comments to me about forgetting to show up. Thirteen years of my services was unappreciated by him.
I am friends with and speak with many of the members of the Sheriff’s Department. It is common that most of the Sheriff’s Department is supportive of Det. Thomas and changes are needed. I encourage you to ask around. I will be voting for Brady Thomas on May 3, 2022, and I encourage you to also.
Ryan Wallace
Corunna
