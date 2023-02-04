25 years ago
• A Homemaker School was held Wednesday evening at Cole Auditorium at East Noble High School in Kendallville. The News Sun sponsored the event. A record number of people attended the event, which was highlighted by the preparation of 13 dishes on stage by Dawn Garey, home economist of Homemaker Schools Inc., of Middleton, Wisconsin. More than 100 door prizes were given away to ticket holders.
