To the editor:
I have had the pleasure of working alongside several school districts during my 14-year career in education. As a former educator, career and technical education director, and coach who started working within education during the recession of ’08 and finished his path during the event-driven chaos of today, there is one key factor that differentiated successful districts from those who continue to flounder. Consistent strong leadership. Heather Krebs is an embodiment of what our community needs to succeed through these troubling times.
Whether the current issues are driven by forces outside of our control (state or federal government, lobbyist groups) or from within the community, Heather has been a steadfast example of stable guidance. Her experience working within other school districts, as a female leader in STEM, and listening to all stakeholders within our community, further differentiate Heather from anybody else. There is plenty of discussion of needed change, but the change we need more now than ever is support for the excellent leaders we already have in place. Heather continually steers us in the right direction above all the negativity. We, as a community, can best move on, forward, and above the mess with Heather as our school board leader.
Yours in the pursuit of excellence,
Pete Kempf
Auburn
