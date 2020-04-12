90 years ago
• Trapped on the second floor of their home with the hungry flames lashing around them, six children in their night clothes jumped to safety, landing in the arms of rescuers at 3 o’clock in the morning, when the Wallace Walker home in the north part of South Milford was destroyed in one of the many spectacular fires that have come to this quiet village during the last few months. Recently the M.R. Church was destroyed by fire in South Milford and about two years ago a number of buildings burned and for a time the entire village was threatened to destruction by a spectacular blaze.
