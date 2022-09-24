When does Halloween fall on the calendar?
We swear it used to be Oct. 31, but that doesn’t seem to be the case any more.
October is right around the corner so local cities and towns have been working ahead and setting their trick-or-treat hours.
Older folks will remember the days of donning costumes on Oct. 31 and wandering out into the darkness to go collect candy from neighbors. You might expect kids nowadays would get the experience. Not so.
While some communities have opted to hold trick-or-treating on actual Halloween, many more have opted to host on Saturday, Oct. 28, with hours from 5-7 p.m.
Oct. 28 is not Halloween. It’s also before the end of Daylight Saving Time, so it’s also not dark for most of the 5-7 p.m. hour.
When the question of trick-or-treat hours was put before one community, one of the reasons for going with Saturday was that Monday is a “school night.” So? Is bed time 6:30 p.m.?
Saturday might make sense for special, extra events like trunk-or-treats or Kendallville’s Trick or Treat on Main Street. And Saturday is obviously more convenient for parents who don’t have to rush home from work and get their kids and houses ready for trick-or-treating, (although that issue itself could be alleviated by starting a little later than 5 p.m.).
And we even get that communities like trick-or-treating in the daylight hours in an overabundance of caution, to help reduce the possibility of kids intersecting with vehicles on the road in the dark.
But is that so much to amount to meaning we can’t enjoy Halloween on actual Halloween?
Maybe we should make an official change and turn Halloween into a floating holiday like Mother’s Day or Labor Day, where it’s not any specific date but instead the amorphous “last Saturday in October.”
In the grand scheme of things, we recognize this doesn’t rank in the Top 10 of most-pressing issues to address in our communities amid real problems like housing shortages, labor shortages, inflation or methamphetamine. When trick-or-treating takes place is an inconsequential problem, because as long as kids can get piles of candy, we suspect they don’t care what date it falls on.
But come on. It’s the principle.
Saturday, Oct. 28?
That’s not Halloween.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
