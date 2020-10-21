To the editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Todd Sanderson for county commissioner.
It has already been established that Todd has been a local resident for more than four decades. During this time he has led his family business, provided goods and services to the community, created jobs, paid taxes and generally assisted with the ongoing growth and success of the county.
As an experienced businessperson, Todd understands both the benefits provided by government and the corresponding tax burdens these generate. In his Oct. 14 letter to the editor he mentioned that his attendance at a recent commissioners meeting resulted in a savings of $32,500 (98% of the original bid) when he suggested a different contractor to repair a highway department building wall.
I have always found Todd to be a smart, honest, dedicated and hardworking man. The assistance he showed in saving county taxpayers $32,500 proves he is the best commissioner candidate we can elect.
Michael A. Butler
Auburn
