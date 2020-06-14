To the editor:
A recent letter about inequality places the blame on white people's racism. It would be interesting to hear the writer's thoughts on the successes earned and enjoyed by our Asian citizens. The writer's anguish can best be assuaged by reading Professor Walter William's opinion piece entitled "The True Plight of Black Americans." Dr. Williams, who is an African-American economist, does not accept the "white racism" excuse for black poverty, illiteracy and crime.
He states that white people have little or nothing to do with the state of black society. I agree.
Larry Wheeler
Spencerville
