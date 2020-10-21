To the editor:
With social media being a hot topic recently, I realized that our country has gone through something similar before.
The recent buzz of unfair editing of content on Facebook, Twitter, and Google is challenging the faithfulness of those three entities to follow Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act (CDA) of which generally provides immunity for website publishers from third party-content. Those guidelines call for not editing content beyond anything more than what is considered criminal. The Big 3 Social Media Companies are being accused of interjecting their own corporate philosophies in the editorial process of what is to be posted on their sites. After doing so, they still expect Section 230’s protection to avoid responsibility or possible lawsuits for posted content.
One has to admit, internet technology has grown so fast in a short amount of time that it has created a “Wild West” of access and function. (Remember classic sites such as AOL Chat Rooms, and the music industry dealing with Napster?) Now it’s social media!
In the beginning, the wonderful idea of Facebook was to provide a platform that everyone who had a thought could throw it out to a public forum. A means of sharing ideas no matter who you are is a perfect tool in line with the First Amendment. But that comes with individual moral responsibility. (Too bad that doesn’t always work.)
This happened before with the broadcast industry, starting with radio. With the new technology starting in 1920, radio grew like a wildfire with stations popping up all over the U.S. putting out different amounts of transmission power. Some stations transmitting signals were interfering with their competitors and rendering them useless to get a signal out. Also, some of the first ads on radio were promoting claims on questionable products that one would find from a medicine show. It didn’t take long for politics to enter the broadcast advertising world and access to candidates was not always equal.
The power of this medium was recognized and regulation was needed to fairly organize this new and amazing technology. The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) was started. Historically the newly formed stations created ethical codes to be used as guidelines to self-regulate themselves as to prevent the government from stepping in and doing it for them.
Although a great idea, it didn’t carry the necessary weight that was needed, and the U.S. government stepped in with the 1934 Communications Act, and with that created The Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Under the 1934 Act, broadcasting had to follow the philosophy that broadcast media should serve the public interest, convenience and necessity. In other words, people own the airwaves.
At that time, the NAB continued to practice self-regulation with its “Seal of Good Practice Codes” to keep the FCC from knocking on their door more than they had to.
Lots of changes have taken place since 1934. TV came along, then cable, satellite, and now internet. For the most part, over-the-air broadcasting is still pretty much self-regulated as far as content and advertising, but still is under the scrutiny of the FCC. (The fairness of that is up for debate since broadcasting is far from the only game in town as it was for so many years. Remember when we only had three or four TV stations to watch? No cable, movie rentals or internet!)
Social media giants may have hit the same milestone as the broadcast industry did in the 1930s. What is foreseen in the near future is a better combination of government and self-regulation for social media. In order for Facebook, Twitter and Google to want to be protected by Section 230, they cannot make editorial judgments as the broadcast and print industries, and suggest they present an industry code of ethics of what is considered criminal to the U.S. government and the people who use their service. They can always drop Section 230, and be an editor, even consider having their own news services and editorial departments! That would open up new social media companies to handle editorial free thought postings.
Jim Turcovsky
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.