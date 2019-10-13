25 years ago
• The Angola Marching Hornets’ excitement began two minutes behind schedule Saturday. The Angola High School band’s sole purpose at the Carmel Regional was to reach the state finals for the third consecutive year. And even though its performance started at 2:43 p.m. instead of the scheduled 2:41 p.m., Angola moved ahead with a Division I performance to yield it a brass plate reading “state qualifiers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.