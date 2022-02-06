To the editor:
Despite a global pandemic, area residents shared the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.
Generosity throughout Northeast Indiana Area Team contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected more than 9.1 million such gifts in 2021. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2021, the ministry is now sending more than 10.5 million shoe box gifts to children worldwide.
Through shoe boxes — packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items — Kendallville-area volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoe box is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received.
Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 198 million gift-filled shoe boxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.
Across Northeast Indiana Area Team, shoe box packers shop for shoe box gift deals year 'round, and many serve at a deeper level. Information about ways area participants can get involved year 'round can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ or by calling 937-374-0761.
Local drop‑off locations for gifts are closed until Nov. 14-21, 2022, but anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a shoe box gift online with just a few simple clicks at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline
These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.
Emory Frie
Media Relations Team
Operation Christmas Child
Boone, North Carolina
