25 years ago
• A 1932 Auburn 12-160A Speedster with a distinguished racing heritage was donated to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum, according to museum President Robert Sbarge. The donation was given anonymously by a member of the ACD Club and museum in memory of his uncle, Monsignor James F. Nelan. The completely restored Speedster is one of only 31 such cars built by the Auburn Automobile Co. from a body design by the late Alan H. Leamy. Owners had the car restored in a three-year project at Allison Corp. in Auburn.
(0) comments
