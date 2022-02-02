To the editor:
I have followed with great interest the debacle which the Republican heavy city council has created behind the backs of our mayor, also a Republican, and our community. Now council President Matthew Kruse wishes to include the city's water and waste water departments in his ill conceived scheme to redirect the mayor's authority in the hiring and firing of city department heads. Earlier Mr. Kruse had publicly stated that this new ordinance had been something the council had been discussing for some time. This was done without including the council's lone Democrat, Mike Walter. I must have been out of town or otherwise indisposed but I do not recall seeing anything in our paper about this discussion. Was it held in an open forum or in the den or basement of one or more of the council? Quite possibly it may have been in the back room of a pool hall. Did this discussion violate the Indiana Open Door policy? If so, an immediate investigation needs to be launched to see what else, if anything has been done behind closed doors.
As for the ship jumping of some city employees in protest of the termination of an overrated department head, they have not only thumbed their noses at the mayor but everyone in this community. They should be ashamed of themselves. I have seen greater professional conduct from those who take my order at any of the local fast food establishments. Our entire city government is in turmoil now simply because someone got their feelings hurt. Suck it up, cupcake. This is a mess of your own making and now your doing everything you can to point the finger of blame at someone else.
I throw my complete support behind Mayor Ley, our City Clerk/Treasurer, Councilman Walter and the rest of the dedicated men and women, Republican and Democrat both, who faithfully serve the City of Auburn. Thank you.
Layne Lassiter
Auburn
