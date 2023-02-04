To the Editor:
I don’t understand why Jim Banks felt the need to have the endorsement of a twice impeached, lying, cheating narcissistic who is under multiple criminal investigations. Could he not get across the finish line without it, especially in this overwhelming Republican state?
Nancy Bryan
Angola
