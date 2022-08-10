To the Editor:
This letter is on behalf of The Humane Society of Noble County Inc., to request a donation for our Pawparazzi Gala. This event will take place on Oct. 14, 2022, at Sylvan Cellars Event Center. Our theme is, Walk the Red Carpet, and we are looking to raise money for sound reduction boards for our dog kennels. We are having a gala, silent and live auction, sit-down dinner, a live band and a fun-filled night.
We cannot meet our goal without the help of people/companies like you/yours. That's why I'm writing to you. Would you consider making a donation to help sponsor our event? By giving to “Pawparazzi Gala” you'll be able to help us by sound proofing our kennels. This will benefit both humans and dogs. It will reduce stress for the dogs and will help with the amount of barking. As of now, it is very loud and stressful for all of them. These pups are already stressed enough just being in there. Let's make living in a kennel more peaceful for them until they can find their forever home.
We hope that we can count on your help to make this year's event one of our best yet. Should you make a donation, your business will be recognized for display at the event, as well as on our Facebook page.
Thank you in advance for your help. We hope to see you at the event. If you have any questions or need further information, please contact us at 260-347-2563. Thank you for your consideration.
Traci Mullins
Humane Society of Noble County Inc.
Kendallville
