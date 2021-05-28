To the editor:
James Meredith, Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. fought for — and achieved — equal rights with strength and dignity. Black Lives Matter fights for special rights with destruction and lies (e.g., claims of “systemic racism”).
Also, over 70% of Black mothers are single mothers. Evidently, Black Lives Matter, but Black Lives Don’t Matter.
What a sad, shameful moment in this great country.
Edward E. Kaiser Jr.
Fort Wayne (past longtime Auburn resident)
