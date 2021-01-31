To the editor:
Pets are arguably the very best Valentines. They give unconditional love and expect so little in return. If you happen to forget to get a Valentine’s Day gift for your pet, odds are you won’t be in the dog house (pun intended).
Unfortunately, there are many homeless pets right here in our community. They all deserve to be loved and spoiled; they all deserve wonderful homes. If you’re like me, you wish you could adopt them all, but we all have our limits (or at least that’s what my husband says). The good news is that even when our homes are at full pet capacity, we can still help!
Please join us Saturday, Feb. 13, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Northeastern Group Realty, 269 Duesenberg Drive, Auburn, for a drive through/drop off Valentine’s Day donation event to benefit the DeKalb Humane Society. Each donor will receive a treat and will also be entered to win some sweet Valentine’s Day prizes including restaurant gift cards, candy, jewelry and other awesome items, donated by equally awesome people.
The shelter is in dire need of wet cat food, cat litter and contractor garbage bags. Other items will also be accepted and very much appreciated. We encourage monetary donations as well, with checks made out to the DeKalb Humane Society; a new, much needed shelter building is in the works and every little bit helps.
This year for Valentine’s Day, please consider giving a gift to some of the most deserving, yet most unassuming, creatures on the planet. If we all do a little, we can help a lot!
On behalf of Dave Clark of Northeastern Group Realty and myself, thank you and happy Valentine’s Day!
Jennie Short
Auburn
