Lions Club thankful for veterans tribute support
To the editor:
On Tuesday, Feb. 9, the Third Annual Kendallville Lions Club Veterans Memorial Tribute appeared in The News Sun newspaper. Eighty-three veterans with ties to Kendallville were honored. These patriots were all lost in 2020. We appreciate their service and remember their personal sacrifice. These community leaders should never be forgotten.
This tribute by the Lions Club is a project of the Community Needs Assessment Committee. I’d personally like to thank Loren Allen and Kendallville Lions Club Vice President Ken Lash for their leadership with this tribute the last three years. The Kendallville Lions Club is under the leadership of President Becca Lamon.
Corporate yearly sponsors include Hite Funeral Home, Young Family Funeral Homes and The News Sun.
The Kendallville Lions Club is grateful for the community joint support of others helping make this publication possible. Other patriotic community-minded businesses that participated include Lewger Machine & Tool, Emerick, Diggins & Zabona (Linda Zabona Wooster), Northeastern Center, Bodigon Sales & Service, Kendallville Outdoor Power Equipment & Rental, Kendallville American Legion Post 86, Stowaway Storage, State Farm Insurance-Don Gura, John Ley Monument Sales (Tony and Regina), Lakeland Realty, Community Foundation of Noble County, R&T Monuments, Ascension Living-Sacred Heart Village, Kendallville Power Sports, ColorMaster Inc., Thompson Dental Care, Grotrian Tool & Die, Noble County Council on Aging & Noble Transit, Premier Exteriors, Avilla Motor Works, Kendallville Auto Value Auto Parts store, Hagerman Appliance, City of Ligonier Parks Department and 95.5 FM-WAWK The Hawk.
On behalf of the entire Kendallville Lions Club membership, we thank you for partnering with us for this community project.
If you believe an area, local veteran was omitted or inadvertently left off this list, we sincerely apologize. If you know a veteran in 2020, who passed away and was missed, please contact Lions Club Noble County Zone Chairman Steve Kramer at 343-1426 or stevejen84@eastnoble.com as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.
In closing, it has been great working with The News Sun newspaper. This is already the third Lions tribute. We appreciate the hard work, dedication and detail of the layout and getting all the information published in a professional and dignified manner.
A special thank you to Terry and Grace Housholder, Jenny Ernsberger and Leesa Sturgis.
Moving forward, the Kendallville club has a few ideas as this tribute continues. We feel blessed to remember those who have served and thank them for their patriotism through this memorial keepsake. Hoping their families enjoy the tribute. Please thank a veteran today. God bless America.
Steve Kramer, Noble County Lions Club zone chairman; Becca Lamon, Kendallville Lions Club president; Loren Allen, CNA Committee; Ken Lash, Kendallville Lions Club vice president, CNA Committee; Harold Sollenberger, Kendallville Lions publicity director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.