To the editor:
I had the privilege of serving the citizens of DeKalb County for 30 years as a deputy, detective, and two-term sheriff. I worked with the two sheriff candidates and know them both well. I would like to express my support for Detective Brady Thomas and believe he is the best candidate to lead the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department into the future.
Brady Thomas takes the office of sheriff very seriously and is committed to ensuring a professional, community-focused and fiscally conservative sheriff’s department. He is one of the most logically-minded individuals that I have known. His decisions are well thought out. He is open to input from others. He is well-respected by his colleagues. He has an excellent work ethic, and he is an intelligent, honest man. These are all characteristics that I value in a leader and know will be important in his role as sheriff.
We have a tendency to vote for an incumbent without considering that another candidate may be better suited for that office. In reality, the new candidate may have fresh ideas that challenge the status quo. Claims are often made by all candidates for public office that should be questioned. Detective Thomas is sincerely interested in talking with community members and listening to their ideas and concerns about issues in our community.
I encourage you to reach out to Detective Thomas to learn more about his ideas, visit his website, or view his Facebook page to review his platform. I believe you will like what you see.
Don Lauer
DeKalb County Sheriff, retired
Auburn
