90 years ago
• A free concert will be presented by the Kendallville High School band at the gymnasium Friday evening, at 8:15 o’clock, under the able direction of Earl L. Minch, director. There are thirteen numbers on the program with the Operatic Overture to “William Tell” the feature. Included on the program are march selections, overtures, xylophone solo by Lloyd Bowman Jr., clarinet solo, by Harold Hosler and a novelty by Eugene Ley, drum major.
