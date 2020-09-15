To the editor:
In response to John M. George’s letter:
My suggestion is that Trump should enroll in a clown school. Possibly he could learn even more stupid, insulting things to say and do than he already has said and done.
I think it would be a good idea for Pence to join him in class.
May God help us if Trump has another four years to further destroy our country.
Malinda K. Burns
Auburn
