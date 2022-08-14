90 years ago
• Officials of the Kendallville Golf Club are very indignant over actions of certain motorists who have been congregating at the golf grounds at night, driving their cars over the fairways and the greens. Last night a motorist damaged the turf on No. 8 green when he drove his car across the green. Unless the malicious practice is discontinued at once, legal action will be taken and the offenders brought into court.
