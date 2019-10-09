To the editor:
I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude to state Sen. Susan Glick, the 2019 LaGrange County Corn School Committee and the individuals who nominated me to receive the Citizen of the Year Award.
A humbling experience for me and I am so grateful that the work of the Veterans’ Headstone Project (VHP) has brought the significance of our departed military men and women’s lives and service to appreciation.
The VHP has had substantial support from the county of LaGrange, the town of LaGrange, numerous private individuals, clubs and businesses, and substantial backing from the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 215.
Along with our partner the Speicher Family/LaGrange Monument Works, the VHP Committee (Gary Litke, Bud and Cheryl Miller, Mike and Pam Farber, and forever Jack Miller) are committed to bringing honor and dignity to our county veterans' grave sites with our Headstone/Memorial work and American Flag Holder Projects. We are privileged to maintain and coordinate the annual Memorial Day Flagging on behalf of the American Legion Post 215 along with dozens of volunteer flaggers — adults and many young people. We are part of a much larger like-minded team with the pledge: It is our duty to take care of those who have taken care of us. Thank you so much!
Jean Fremion-McKibben
Founder/Coordinator
Veterans’ Headstone Project
LaGrange
