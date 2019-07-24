To the editor:
So I spend $400 and buy a moped for the grandkids to play with. It gets stolen. A year later the police recover it. Then I am expected to pay $800 to get it out of impound. So what is wrong with this picture?
The police did their job, and I am grateful. The impound company is just doing their job, and I appreciate them also. It's the system that is broken, and I don't know who to contact to get this changed. It just seems to me to be very wrong to charge the victim to recover their stolen property. It's like victimizing the victim twice. Once by the thief. Then by the system. Shouldn't the first thief pay for the impound?
Steve Mase
Wolcottville
