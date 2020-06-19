To the editor:
We would like to thank all of the runners/walkers who participated in our 15th annual 5K run/walk and for following our social distancing protocol making for a safe and successful event.
The proceeds go toward our membership financial assistance program, which helps DeKalb County families get one step closer to personal health through YMCA Wellness Programs.
We would like to thank the Auburn Police Department for doing an outstanding job in keeping all our participants safe. We had a great group of volunteers who made a difference, thank you!
A special thanks to: Parkview Physicians Group, Walmart Distribution Center and MJS Apparel for their generosity towards the cause. Also, a big thank you to Runners Edge Race Timing for providing chip timing to our 5K again this year. We look forward to working with you next year.
Thanks again, we hope to see all of you next year. Race results are posted on our website: www.ymcadekalb.org, and Facebook page.
Jon Lies, wellness coordinator
YMCA of DeKalb County Inc., Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.