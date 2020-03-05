To the editor:
A recent letter to the editor asked why the newspaper cares more about reporting on the drug activity going on in Kendallville, rather than the coronavirus that has now made its way to the U.S. including resultant deaths.
Although I am not part of the editorial staff, I do have a public health perspective as the Noble County health officer.
First, it should be made clear that the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is being taken very seriously by healthcare providers and at every level of the government.
The spread of COVID-19 is a developing situation, which cannot be perfectly predicted.
There is much about the virus that we are learning but do not already know. Therefore, there is some danger of publishing misinformation that might become detrimental as we learn more.
What we believe at this time is that COVID-19 is spreading through the U.S. and the world and begins with symptoms like Influenza or a head cold, which can be mild in most previously healthy people. However, especially in people with pre-existing health problems, COVID-19 can progress to respiratory failure.
Statistically, the vast majority of COVID-19 victims are expected to fully recover. But if you or your loved one becomes one of the fatalities, statistics will not matter. For you, other people’s recovery will provide little solace.
Just like with Influenza, we know that more people will become ill during this outbreak of COVID-19. It is very likely that almost all of us will eventually contract this virus and will know someone who will not survive the disease.
Since there is no effective vaccine or reliable treatment for COVID-19 at this time, the best thing we can all do is attempt to slow the spread of this and every virus like it. This will allow health care providers to have the best chance of developing and providing treatment without running out of resources, like hospital beds or ventilators.
To that end, health care experts recommend to following:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue; then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
When you are sick, stay home from work, school or social engagements and respectfully ask others to do the same.
Perhaps eliminate handshaking or other personal contact as forms of greeting, as disease pathogens are commonly carried on hands. Certainly, avoid kissing.
Masks are not usually recommended to prevent infection. The current coronavirus outbreak has caused a shortage of such masks in many areas. In most cases, wearing some type of surgical or dust mask will not really prevent infection.
If you become ill, contact your health care provider for advice rather than going to an office or urgent care center. Be prepared to stay home until you have recovered.
However, if you are having trouble breathing, call 911 for assistance so health care providers can come to you wearing appropriate personal protective equipment.
As this situation continues to develop, do your best to stay informed so that you can protect yourself, your loved ones and your community.
Dr. Terry Gaff
Noble County health officer
Kendallville
