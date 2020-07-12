A High Five goes out to DeKalb County Deputy Sheriff Joshua Stein from a DeKalb County couple, who are in the 80s. The couple were traveling on I-69 last Sunday with some of their family members, all 60 and older, when a tire on the truck they were riding in, blew out. Within five minutes of being on the side of the highway, Deputy Stein came to their rescue. He proceeded to change the tire on the truck for them, in 90-plus degree heat, all the while keeping an upbeat and friendly demeanor until they were safely on their way.

