A High Five goes out to DeKalb County Deputy Sheriff Joshua Stein from a DeKalb County couple, who are in the 80s. The couple were traveling on I-69 last Sunday with some of their family members, all 60 and older, when a tire on the truck they were riding in, blew out. Within five minutes of being on the side of the highway, Deputy Stein came to their rescue. He proceeded to change the tire on the truck for them, in 90-plus degree heat, all the while keeping an upbeat and friendly demeanor until they were safely on their way.
Latest News
- ‘Nobody missed a paycheck’
- Turning Point hires two success stories
- Hot roof system poses challenges
- We must keep on loving each other as brothers and sisters
- Stop using any alcohol-based hand sanitizer on FDA list
- Brighten the corner where you are
- Lake James sandbar gets most views this week
- Personal responsibility is liberating
Most Popular
Articles
- Lake James makes Good Morning America
- Dr. Egli recovering, urges people to 'wear a mask, think past yourself!'
- Barn burns at Wild Winds Buffalo Farm
- Steuben receives national July 4 publicity
- DeKalb Eastern announces parent survey results
- St. Joe stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder
- Trevor Tipton returns to coaching but with Knights
- Rosalee Reade
- Parkview Health updates visitor restrictions
- Drowning confirmed in man's Lake James death
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- ‘Nobody missed a paycheck’
- Turning Point hires two success stories
- Hot roof system poses challenges
- We must keep on loving each other as brothers and sisters
- Stop using any alcohol-based hand sanitizer on FDA list
- Brighten the corner where you are
- Lake James sandbar gets most views this week
- Personal responsibility is liberating
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.