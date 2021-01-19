To the editor:
Last fall at the invitation of Janet Canino, I started attending the Auburn Parks and Receation Board meetings. After a discussion with Janet about much of the research being published on the impact of the outdoors and play on children’s health and well-being. She felt I might bring a different perspective to these meetings being a former elementary teacher and as someone currently working in early childhood education. Even during pandemic restrictions, I began to notice attendance at these meetings grow as she reached out to others in our community who might bring different perspectives as decisions were made about the future development of our parks. She reached out to experts in forestry and the environment, native plant enthusiasts, hikers of local trails, educators, local land owners and people of all ages and backgrounds.
More discussion was held, questions asked, and suggestions offered at these monthly meetings.
I was very disappointed to see Janet received a letter from Mayor Ley notifying her that a new appointment would be chosen to fill her position beginning Jan. 1.
Janet joined the board in August of 2017 as a replacement for a member who resigned. While experience is valuable, it is most important that our city government reflects the makeup of our community. We should do all we can to encourage young people to take on leadership positions, make their voices heard, and invite all members of our community to feel welcome encouraging their input.
Janet Canino was an important member of our Parks and Recreation Board. She did an amazing job of raising awareness, questioning the status quo and bringing an informed and educated background to the table. I appreciate her efforts to reach out to others encouraging meeting attendance so that many different perspectives might go into decisions made for the future of our park system. Her appointment helped make us aware that our city government should look like and be representative of our community and that we all have a responsibility to be aware of future plans and offer input as these plans are put in place.
Connie Fullerton
Auburn
