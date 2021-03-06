To the editor:
Auburn Pub Crawl was a disaster. During this time of uncertainty it is understood that people are itching to leave their homes. What is not understood is NE Indiana's affinity with disregarding social distancing and mask wearing! Through the whole pandemic it's been clear that we, NE Indiana residents, have not shown that we care about our community in a way that is sickening. Literally! Grown men arguing with a doctor over mask wearing's effectiveness is the most Indiana thing to happen in my lifetime ... till the pub crawl.
Auburn is asking for its residents to get sick. Allowing people to gather for a pub crawl when we are, fingers crossed, nearing the end of the COVID crisis. We show no discipline or integrity as a community and I am ashamed and embarrassed to be a part of this community.
Codey Ross
Butler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.