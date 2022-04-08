To the editor:
Sheriff elections always puzzle me, especially during a reelection. They usually pit a deputy against his boss. This year is no different. I take elections seriously and always want to be informed. I don’t just listen to the candidates or their supporters. I ask community members, coworkers, and in this case, current and former deputies as well as police officers from other city and town departments within our county. I started this practice when I was the DeKalb County GOP chairman and continue it today. It’s a great way to understand the individual’s motives and how they treat people.
Over the past nine months or so, as I have asked about both candidates, the overwhelming number of people I’ve talked to tell me they support Brady Thomas. They give varying reasons, but generally it is regarding the personality and leadership style difference between the two. As the top law enforcement officer of the county, upholding the law is the job, but being respected among your peers and those you lead is equally important. Brady Thomas has the respect of both the law enforcement community and the public.
Don’t just listen to the campaigns. Ask your neighbors and friends if they know them. Seek out the opinions of law enforcement officers within the county, both sheriff’s deputies and city and town police officers. Make an informed decision that goes beyond the campaigns. I did, and I will be voting for Brady Thomas.
Brad McDaniel
Auburn
