To the Editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Jared Knipper's candidacy for the at-large position on the Central Noble School Board. I feel that educational experience is a very important asset in being a quality, effective school board member.
Jared has a great deal of varied educational experience. He began his educational career as a preschool teacher. He then transitioned into teaching elementary school, both as a kindergarten teacher and a teacher of older elementary-age students. During the past five years, Jared has been the principal of Central Noble Elementary School. Just recently, Jared has accepted a position with a national organization, where he is a trainer of teachers in the area of Project Based Learning.
Prior to beginning his career in the classroom, Jared was a Ligonier Police Officer for 10 years, where he served as a School Resource Officer. The safety of your children and grandchildren at school is very important to Jared and will continue to be important to him as a member of the Central Noble School Board.
Jared and his wife, Amanda, have a strong vested interest in Central Noble. They are the parents of three young children who are all Central Noble students, and they want to see the Central Noble Schools prosper and grow.
It is for these reasons and more that I very strongly support Jared for the at-large position on the Central Noble School Board. Being an at-large position, all eligible voters in the Central Noble district can vote for this spot on the CN School Board. I hope all voters in the Central Noble School district will exercise their right to vote. As a retired Central Noble elementary school principal and long-time elementary school teacher, I urge voters to use their vote in support of Jared Knipper for Central Noble School Board.
John Fitzpatrick
Albion
