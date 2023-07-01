90 years ago
• Walter Whiteman, student at Indiana University, home for summer vacation, has taken up his duties as beach guard at the city lake beach in Kendallville. Every effort is being made to protect bathers at Bixler Lake beach; however, the city will not be responsible for anyone injured while engaged in stunt diving from the diving boards or tower, Kendallville Mayor Auman said.
