Glad Auburn getting overpass
Mar 23, 2023

To the Editor:

I am very happy Auburn is getting their overpass bridge.

Years ago while running for county council, this was my campaign platform.

Hopefully Waterloo will do the same.

Bradley Thompson
Waterloo
