When health officials warned earlier this year that the pandemic wasn’t over, they were, of course, right.
Unfortunately, a lot of people — including a majority of people in northeast Indiana — didn’t listen.
So say hello to the delta variant and say hello to a return to masking. Hopefully, we won’t need to say hello to any restrictions further than that, but we’ll see.
New COVID-19 cases are nearly tenfold what they were at their best point in June, rising to levels now that we haven’t seen since January and February.
Positivity rates have quadrupled, showing the virus is much more present in the community.
Hospitalizations have doubled as more people, including younger people, are requiring critical care.
And deaths, which had been on the verge of being eradicated, are now starting to rise again.
Why? Easy. Hoosiers didn’t do what they needed to do to finish off the pandemic. Now the more infectious delta variant has arrived and it’s ravaging primarily the unvaccinated populace but even breaking through on some of the vaccinated.
Scientists and doctors gave us a great weapon in the form of a highly effective vaccine.
Hoosiers took a shot, but only managed to maim COVID-19. Then, instead of taking a kill-shot while the virus was rolling on the ground clutching its wounded leg, we instead turned around to celebrate, allowing the virus to stand back up and club us in the back of the head.
Just over 50% of Hoosiers have done their part by taking a vaccine. We know the vaccine is highly effective, the numbers clearly prove that. Since January, 98% of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been among unvaccinated people.
You don’t need any other statistic than that to prove the vaccine works and works well.
We’ve seen vaccine numbers tick up slightly lately now that delta variant cases are rising.
People realize what needs to be done.
Indiana’s vaccination rate is poor compared to most U.S. states and northeast Indiana’s counties are below the statewide average.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised all people to start masking up again. Some universities are requiring it. It’s only a matter of time before businesses start to reimpose their own requirements if the situation spirals much more.
This was preventable.
This isn’t 2020, when we had no tools. We have those tools now. COVID-19 is now a highly preventable disease like measles and chickenpox and polio. No one needs to be getting infected, hospitalized or dying. The fact that they still are is a testament to the power of misinformation and/or general apathy among Hoosiers.
Anyone who loses a friend or family member to COVID-19 now should be rightfully furious, because no one needs to be dying from this virus any more.
So, put a mask back on for now and be smart and help put an end to this delta-driven spike sooner rather than later.
If you haven’t yet, go get your vaccination and protect yourself and your community.
It’s really that simple.
Stop making excuses.
Finish off COVID-19.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
