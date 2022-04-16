To the editor:
I believe everyone is familiar with the saying “If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.” That is exactly what the community of DeKalb County should be thinking about as election time is upon us.
My father, David Cserep has done a tremendous job with rebuilding the Sheriff's Department, and continuously finding ways for improvement. Thinking about all that he has done in just three years, imagine all the other accomplishments we could see with these next four years.
My father has been active in the community for as long as I can remember: Knights of Columbus, Auburn Lions Club, Warm a Heart, participating in the 4-H committee, active with St. Michael's Perish, and so much more. Being in this variety of clubs and groups, he has pulled many aspects from them and applied them not only to the community, but also to his family.
He has taught me how important it is to give back to others and to show them unconditional love. Not only in times of need, but on a day-to-day basis. He has taught me how to be responsible and self-sufficient. I am grateful for all that he has given to me, for I would not be where I am today. As big of an impact he has made on me and my family, I know he has touched the lives of people in our community as well.
I would love to see him finish strong with a career he has been so passionate about. No matter what, protecting our community will always be a top priority for him.
With all the love and support, and hopefully yours too. Re-elect David Cserep for DeKalb County sheriff.
Hannah Cserep
Auburn
