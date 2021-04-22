To the editor:
Masculinity ... the real pandemic.
Man, once an unopposable, proud and unstoppable force in this world, is now ignorant and blind to how weak he has become. He does not see that the luxury of this world has changed it in such a way that he can no longer back his claim of superiority over the other genders. He cannot see he is now out numbered by an invisible army ... An army that walks among him ...
The shadow he cast over them has grown tight for man has packed them under so as he would have more sunlight. They have grown tired for the many years in the dark, deprived of sunlight, weighs on them in spirit and in health. They have begged and plead with many if not all oppressors. He only answers with an open hand, not in friendship but to show he offers nothing ... He is scared. If they were on the same divine path as he, would they not oppress him? Would he have to live in the shadow where it is cold and dark so they could flourish? Why should they be mightier than I, for I am Man.
Codey Ross
Butler
