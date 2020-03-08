To the editor:
The Kendallville Gamma Xi chapter of Tri Kappa would like to express our gratitude to the Noble County community. On Feb. 29, we held our annual food drive at Kroger in Kendallville.
Due to the generosity of community members who contributed to the drive, Tri Kappa was able to deliver over $250 in cash donations and 432 pounds of food to the Common Grace Friendship Connection Food Pantry!
We would also like to express our appreciation to Kroger for generously hosting the event in their Kendallville store. Their staff was so friendly, helpful and professional. We are very grateful for their assistance and support.
This was a community-wide effort that makes a real difference in the lives of local residents. Thank you to all who chose to help make things better for their friends and neighbors.
Heidi Chambers
Tri Kappa Kendallville Gamma Xi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.