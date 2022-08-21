Traffic headaches continue as paving and milling work continues along 7th Street (S.R. 8) — the town’s main thoroughfare — in Auburn.
Motorists face one-lane traffic, intersection closures, uneven roadways and dusty, dirty conditions on a daily basis as they maneuver their way to the various restaurants and businesses along the S.R. 8 corridor.
The Indiana Department of Transportation resurfacing project will improve the roadway, giving motorists a smoother drive in the end.
If the construction headaches of the past couple of months have taught us anything, it is that the city administration needs to take a hard look at its traffic flow before INDOT begins its next improvement project on S.R. 8.
Plans are in place for traffic control measures along S.R. 8, which will ultimately cause headaches for drivers as they will no longer be able to utilize the center turn lane. INDOT’s plans call for a median from Touring Drive to at least Grandstaff Avenue.
The removal of the center turn lane will cause drivers to only be able to make a right in and out of businesses and restaurants along the busy corridor.
With this plan in the offing — potentially in 2026 — traffic flow should be one of the top priorities as administration plans for the future.
The creation of new roadways should be of the utmost importance, without new connector streets traffic will be horrible if not impossible during the busiest times.{/div}
With three to four years until the project begins these connector roads need to be in place or at least close to complete by the time of construction.
Mayor Mike Ley shared his vision for future growth last week with the Auburn Plan Commission and other city administration in attendance. The connector roads were part of that vision, but nothing is set in stone at this point.
The one main artery, which has been talked about for years, would allow motorists to access 7th Street from 15th Street in between Grandstaff Avenue and Touring Drive. The street would allow motorists access to 7th street between Starbucks and Kentucky Fried Chicken.
This plan also calls for an east/west connector street allowing access to the Kroger Plaza and restaurants and businesses on the south side of the roadway.
If all of that is true, the city needs to work with developers sooner-than-later to get the development started. Or, failing that, the city should start the design process itself so that it’s ready to go if/when new growth occurs.
A third connector road would potentially allow access to businesses on the north side of the roadway from the rear again and would give motorists access to a roadway built for future development at the Ponderosa site.
Now is the time to begin these projects to aid future growth, there is no time to wait. If we wait, traffic issues along S.R. 8 will cause headaches for not only motorists but businesses.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
