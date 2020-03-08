90 years ago
• With the acceptance of Miss June Rickett, junior, and Robert Harp, senior, to membership in the National High School chorus, the Kendallville High School will have four representatives in the chorus and symphony orchestra, to appear in the program at the National Conference of Music Supervisors at Chicago the week of March 23. Miss Margaret Cramer, violinist, and Miss Louise Love, cellist, will be members of the National High School Symphony, having been elected to membership some time ago.
