To the editor:
Over the past five months I have had the honor of being involved in the Sarah Payne for Auburn Mayor campaign and the experience has been so much more than I could have ever imagined. I have witnessed Sarah's passion for this community inspire people to register to vote for the first time because they felt their voice matters and will make a difference. One of these people is my mother. She registered and voted for the first time in her life alongside myself and my dad. My heart is so grateful for this moment.
My primary role in the campaign was canvassing and I would like to share my favorite experiences. There were countless times when people wanted to ask Sarah a question directly. I would send Sarah a text and she would circle back to that individual personally. One time in particular, an individual was leaving for work, so I sent Sarah the work address and she met this individual within the half hour and had a great conversation. This occurred on an early Sunday evening when Sarah would typically be preparing for her weekly Sunday's with Sarah livestream. There was no hesitation. Sarah showed up for one voice. She showed up because every voice matters to her.
I have been hugged by men and women across multiple generations. I have been hugged by Republicans and Democrats across multiple generations. The excitement I have seen in people throughout this journey has been inspiring. It is genuine and it reflects Sarah's unmatched desire to include everyone.
If you remain undecided with your vote, I encourage you to invest some time on her website (sarah4auburn.com), read her blogs or send an email — ajmdobson@gmail.com — with your questions.
April Dobson
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.