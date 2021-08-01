90 years ago
• Bookings and entries for the big Kendallville fair, to be held August 17 to 21, are flooding into the office of Secretary U.C. Brouse. There will be no night fair this year but elaborate programs are planned for the day time. Admission charge for automobiles has been reduced from 50 cents to 25 cents, and children under 14 years of age will be admitted free each day. Featuring the free attractions will be Barnard’s circus, an animal unit supreme.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.