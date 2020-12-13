To Ryan Ramsay, Marine Service Technology instructor for Impact Institute, who was a runner-up for the American Boat and Yacht Council Educator of the Year Award.
To people who kept residents at the Sunny Meadows county home in DeKalb County fed over the past two weeks, when COVID-19 struck its staff and occupants. The county sheriff’s office, local government leaders, Dutch Heritage Baking and Catering, volunteers and Auburn Kiwanis Club members pitched in to cook and deliver meals.
To DeKalb County Jail Sgt. Jordan T. Baker, who received a Lifesaving Medal for using Narcan to save a jail inmate’s life on Nov. 16.
To Trine University’s Gamma Phi Epsilon sorority, whose members raised more than $11,000 to benefit a 21-month-old cancer patient, Nomalee “Molly” Gregory of Angola, through an online silent auction and other events.
To Eckhart Public Library and the Auburn City Steakhouse in Auburn, which received the inaugural Outreach ARCHie Awards for outstanding historic preservation efforts in counties outside Allen County. ARCH Inc. initiated the awards this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.