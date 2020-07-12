25 years ago
• “Autofocus,” a special exhibit of the work of six internationally renowned automotive photographers, opened mid-July at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum in Auburn. Museum director Robert Sbarge said the show would feature 18 works by six photographers, all highly reputed in automotive circles, whose works had been published in leading car books and magazines around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.