To the editor:
OK. Let's try to keep this simple for the Progressive Mob:
Almost every Liberal/Marxist city out there has seen a severe spike in crime. Burglary, homicides, rape, murder, arson and what have you.
These cities have defunded the police, forced them to stop doing their jobs, and called them racists. And when crime rises 100%, they blame ... ?
Guns. (Not themselves.)
Am I missing something here?
Eric Nelson
Fremont
